Top Tweet #20

This is hilarious for @Twitter and @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/bLp0xtVKBR
— Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/pPwNbsxdSU
— Scam Artist (@FacepalmMonkey) July 7, 2022
It’s the year 2420, everyone on earth is related to Elon Musk. Twitter still trades at $35/share.
— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) July 10, 2022
pic.twitter.com/JcLMee61wj
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2022
Imagine quitting your job at Twitter because Elon is buying the company and then finding out that he’s just pulled out
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) July 9, 2022
🎣 When you take the kids fishing in Florida and they catch their first cocaine… pic.twitter.com/fBO27LFgUZ
— PiQ (@PriapusIQ) July 10, 2022
Ma matinée sur euronext, live 🤣pic.twitter.com/DZUbQFuhbI
— JM 🎨 (@tradingdedaubes) July 11, 2022
Top 5 meme coins:- Dogecoin- Shiba Inu- Cumrocket- Luna- The Euro
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) July 11, 2022
Émouvant. Si on regarde bien la photo de Webb à 13 milliards d'années-lumière, on distingue nettement, encore intact, le respect.
— Benoît Gallerey (@bengallerey) July 12, 2022
When you tweet something thoughtful about #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSt9iuhKxn
— Orange Coin Wins (@orangecoinwins) July 11, 2022
Investors handling 9.1% inflation…pic.twitter.com/AIkszyKMfg
— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) July 13, 2022
50 Cent is changes name to 85 Cent to adjust for inflation after US CPI came in at 9.1% today pic.twitter.com/WstDoM4R8N
— Anya (@anyatrades) July 13, 2022
Investors in 2022 be like pic.twitter.com/Pql6bm4ZHH
— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) July 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ozWk7GxcEu
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2022
Life moves pretty fast… pic.twitter.com/g5a62jPlfX
— David H (@dhorsb) July 14, 2022
American tourists after learning that 1€ = 1$ when arriving to Europe pic.twitter.com/669AlhfzoM
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) July 14, 2022
