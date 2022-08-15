Top Tweet #23

Product managers helping the team ship a new feature pic.twitter.com/VakjlWFoLs
— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) August 9, 2022
After watching a guy on TikTok say that if you invest in real estate you can make money out of thin air, I’ve decided to short humanity.
— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) August 8, 2022
"Il est où ce beluga, je vais te le remorquer rapido cet assisté" pic.twitter.com/64AaSdnFVB
— Jason Burne (@Monty_Brogan69) August 9, 2022
State of the world economy pic.twitter.com/0lrEl17Rad
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 10, 2022
Thankfully I have never used tornado cash to launder moneyI use deutsche bank like a normal person
— foobar (@0xfoobar) August 10, 2022
If you get this joke, you’re probably a seasoned investor by now. pic.twitter.com/welCsWhW0H
— Q-Cap (@qcapital2020) August 11, 2022
Never forget March 2020 pic.twitter.com/FG4OD5sSPg
— Samantha (@itssamanthaaaa_) August 10, 2022
pic.twitter.com/qK3ithQEim
— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) August 12, 2022
Your net worth after taxes pic.twitter.com/5QG8sbmrhy
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) August 14, 2022
Me trying to make a profit after spending 133 hours doing charts on a stock pic.twitter.com/h2P5dPIZfo
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) August 13, 2022
