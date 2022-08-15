Top Tweet #23

Product managers helping the team ship a new feature pic.twitter.com/VakjlWFoLs — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) August 9, 2022

After watching a guy on TikTok say that if you invest in real estate you can make money out of thin air, I’ve decided to short humanity. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) August 8, 2022

"Il est où ce beluga, je vais te le remorquer rapido cet assisté" pic.twitter.com/64AaSdnFVB — Jason Burne (@Monty_Brogan69) August 9, 2022

State of the world economy pic.twitter.com/0lrEl17Rad — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 10, 2022

Thankfully I have never used tornado cash to launder money



I use deutsche bank like a normal person — foobar (@0xfoobar) August 10, 2022

If you get this joke, you’re probably a seasoned investor by now. pic.twitter.com/welCsWhW0H —  Q-Cap  (@qcapital2020) August 11, 2022

Never forget March 2020 pic.twitter.com/FG4OD5sSPg — Samantha (@itssamanthaaaa_) August 10, 2022

Your net worth after taxes pic.twitter.com/5QG8sbmrhy — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) August 14, 2022