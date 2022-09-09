Top Tweet #26

The state of the market right now pic.twitter.com/eYtE1EV5aT
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 5, 2022
The state of the market right now pic.twitter.com/eYtE1EV5aT
La géopolitique en une photo...🤣 pic.twitter.com/nTaSlzPCsH
— Ricardo Trading (@Ricardotrading1) September 4, 2022
La géopolitique en une photo...🤣 pic.twitter.com/nTaSlzPCsH
Not mentioned in the press is that the real reason Boris Johnson had to go is because his left hand had grown to monstrous size from overuse. pic.twitter.com/sbSmzXSAlY
— Rudy Havenstein, like a hurricane. (@RudyHavenstein) September 6, 2022
Not mentioned in the press is that the real reason Boris Johnson had to go is because his left hand had grown to monstrous size from overuse. pic.twitter.com/sbSmzXSAlY
Jim Cramer is undefeated pic.twitter.com/Z0rM5VkQd5
— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) September 8, 2022
Jim Cramer is undefeated pic.twitter.com/Z0rM5VkQd5
Quand un JT fait appel à Jack Lang pour parler de la reine pic.twitter.com/rpnZ0sjVKX
— Sick Sad Me (@Sick_Sad_Me_) September 9, 2022
Quand un JT fait appel à Jack Lang pour parler de la reine pic.twitter.com/rpnZ0sjVKX
« La dernière pizza ». pic.twitter.com/rPQFBZKvLu
— Poor Edward (@pooredward) September 8, 2022
« La dernière pizza ». pic.twitter.com/rPQFBZKvLu
Quand tu obtiens enfin ton premier vœu sur Parcoursup : #CharlesIII pic.twitter.com/ORPPr5SPaE
— Olivier Varlan (@VarlanOlivier) September 9, 2022
Quand tu obtiens enfin ton premier vœu sur Parcoursup : #CharlesIII pic.twitter.com/ORPPr5SPaE
KING BOB pic.twitter.com/kD2w7IJAr3
— bonnie (@virtubon) September 8, 2022
KING BOB pic.twitter.com/kD2w7IJAr3
is it just me or is this the most accurate NFT meme of all time? pic.twitter.com/KgqFKcixdC
— Puff ❤️ n f t (@PuffYatty) September 8, 2022
is it just me or is this the most accurate NFT meme of all time? pic.twitter.com/KgqFKcixdC
Opportunity Cost pic.twitter.com/paEbENLxIs
— 10-K Diver (@10kdiver) September 9, 2022
Opportunity Cost pic.twitter.com/paEbENLxIs
Prince Charles realizing he has to start working at 73 pic.twitter.com/whu3NScCiT
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) September 9, 2022
Prince Charles realizing he has to start working at 73 pic.twitter.com/whu3NScCiT
what the metaverse would look like in the real life pic.twitter.com/N6UT3TM8ip
— MrMimi ⭕️ (@MrMimiEth) September 8, 2022
what the metaverse would look like in the real life pic.twitter.com/N6UT3TM8ip
European energy policy in one meme pic.twitter.com/WwjuVrLyHX
— AndreasStenoLarsen (@AndreasSteno) September 9, 2022
European energy policy in one meme pic.twitter.com/WwjuVrLyHX