Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actualités
  3. Sociétés
Actualités : Toute l'info
Toute l'infoNos articlesSociétésMarchésEconomie & ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs
Toute l'actualité
Recommandations des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre

Top Tweet #26

09/09/2022 | 17:19
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Un peu de légèreté ne fait pas de mal ! La rédaction de Zonebourse sélectionne chaque semaine quelques-uns des meilleurs Tweets finance et marchés, et vous les livre ici tels quels.

 





© Zonebourse.com 2022
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
17:33La valeur du jour à Wall Street Tesla bien orienté après son projet d'ouverture d'une raffinerie de lithium au Texas
AO
17:31Des sentiments mitigés chez certains en Afrique pour la Reine Elizabeth
ZR
17:29BMW va s'équiper en batteries dans six usines partenaires
AW
17:29NOVARTIS : Sandoz veut fermer une usine aux Etats-Unis
AW
17:28Sycomore AM demande le départ du président d'Atos
RE
17:27La BCE lancera en octobre le débat sur la réduction de son bilan, selon des sources
RE
17:21JPMorgan met un signe de vente sur la dette publique des marchés émergents
ZR
17:21Frappe russes dans le centre de Kharkiv, au moins 10 blessés selon Kyiv
RE
17:21BCE, d'autres hausses à venir, confirme Pimco
AO
17:20La société ukrainienne Naftogaz entame une nouvelle procédure d'arbitrage contre Gazprom
ZR
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1Avis d'analystes du jour : Hermès, EssilorLuxottica, Arkema, Nel, Swatc..
2La hausse se poursuit en Europe avec les banques après la BCE
3Rubis : le dernier point d'activité salué en Bourse
4CAC40 : dépasse les 6200Pts après les annonces de la BCE
5Le point sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT