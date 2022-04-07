Top Tweet #8

Si c'est trop beau, c'est toi le pigeon !Faites attention aux arnaques. L'argent gratuit et le risque nul n'existent pasVoici un bel exemple de tentative d'escroquerie pour @AMF_actu et @ACPR_actuLa suite ici : https://t.co/4PMQZpp3Bb#Search2win #searchtowin pic.twitter.com/mOWWm52IVE
— Franck Morel (@FranckZB74) April 5, 2022
Si c'est trop beau, c'est toi le pigeon !Faites attention aux arnaques. L'argent gratuit et le risque nul n'existent pasVoici un bel exemple de tentative d'escroquerie pour @AMF_actu et @ACPR_actuLa suite ici : https://t.co/4PMQZpp3Bb#Search2win #searchtowin pic.twitter.com/mOWWm52IVE
pic.twitter.com/8dYSNgimfg
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/8dYSNgimfg
When Elon acquires twitter he will unleash every formerly suspended account
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 4, 2022
When Elon acquires twitter he will unleash every formerly suspended account
Elon Musk at Twitter’s next board meeting after buying 9.2% of the company pic.twitter.com/3wx2JxKkZx
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 4, 2022
Elon Musk at Twitter’s next board meeting after buying 9.2% of the company pic.twitter.com/3wx2JxKkZx
Elon if you keep tweeting like that, twitter is going to suspend you Elon: pic.twitter.com/ixhrSG3a7a
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 4, 2022
Elon if you keep tweeting like that, twitter is going to suspend you Elon: pic.twitter.com/ixhrSG3a7a
My friends: “how are your stock returns so good when everyone else is down?!”Me: pic.twitter.com/e51pK86D96
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 4, 2022
My friends: “how are your stock returns so good when everyone else is down?!”Me: pic.twitter.com/e51pK86D96
"I'd like to speak to the manager of Twitter about some issues with your platform. I own 9.2% of the company" pic.twitter.com/tOFyKDtgpa
— John W. Rich (Fake Tech Exec) (@Cokedupoptions) April 4, 2022
"I'd like to speak to the manager of Twitter about some issues with your platform. I own 9.2% of the company" pic.twitter.com/tOFyKDtgpa
never ask a woman her age, a man his salary, or a web3 founder how many users their product has
— Turner Novak 🍌🧢 (@TurnerNovak) April 5, 2022
never ask a woman her age, a man his salary, or a web3 founder how many users their product has
Elon Musk should buy LinkedIn now and delete it
— Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) April 5, 2022
Elon Musk should buy LinkedIn now and delete it
#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/HpM5r4PqwH
— naiive (@naiivememe) April 3, 2022
#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/HpM5r4PqwH
Me doing due diligence on a company’s financials before going all in on the stock pic.twitter.com/WDmGICPekm
— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) April 6, 2022
Me doing due diligence on a company’s financials before going all in on the stock pic.twitter.com/WDmGICPekm
Elon Musk spent 1% of his net worth to buy 9% of TwitterI spent 1% of my net worth on a Taco Bell value meal
— John W. Rich (Fake Tech Exec) (@Cokedupoptions) April 6, 2022
Elon Musk spent 1% of his net worth to buy 9% of TwitterI spent 1% of my net worth on a Taco Bell value meal
pic.twitter.com/pHR6DsZHeh
— Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) April 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/pHR6DsZHeh