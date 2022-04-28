Top Tweets #11

Moi... qui regarde mon pote à qui j'explique #bitcoin pour la 12e fois, et qui n'a toujours pas un seul satoshi. pic.twitter.com/317ARgFhm1
— Guillaume *unhosted* Goualard (@_INITIO_) April 20, 2022
My investing process:1. See a stock on twitter 2. Buy it 3. Stock goes down 4. Do some diligence 5. Realize it is a bad investment6. Sell 7. Stock goes up8. Repeat
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 21, 2022
$SPY $QQQ $AAPL $AMZN $FB $MSFT $NFLX $TSLA pic.twitter.com/cAgOBgmdL1
— Kenneth Towers (@KentagiousDance) April 21, 2022
Carlos #Ghosn tente d’échapper au mandat d’arrêt international de la justice française : pic.twitter.com/R4yaWr5Aoh
— Olivier Varlan (@VarlanOlivier) April 22, 2022
pic.twitter.com/9fHldrgr7J
— Tommy Douziech (@tommydouziech) April 21, 2022
Twitter CEO Parag realizing his fate once Elon takes over pic.twitter.com/HrnNI16xJ9
— litquidity (@litcapital) April 25, 2022
in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022
This exchange continues to haunt me pic.twitter.com/W06oSqx0MR
— Dave Smith (@redletterdave) April 25, 2022
Just got this message on Facebook pic.twitter.com/BVMibtjrCE
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 25, 2022
46 milliards quand on pense que ce mec rachète Twitter alors qu'il pourrait aider ceux qui en ont besoin je sais pas par exemple Valérie Pécresse ça me dégoûte.
— peu importe (@MateuilB) April 25, 2022
Damn Elon moves quick pic.twitter.com/ta8MK5Q8w4
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 25, 2022
Sex is cool, but have you ever paid $44 billion for an edit button?
— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk had the choice between ending world hunger and memes and he chose memes.Legend.
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 26, 2022
🔥 The “This is Fine” meme, but in real-life. pic.twitter.com/ADLaApnjUj
— PiQ (@PriapusIQ) April 26, 2022
I don’t know why everyone on this platform is worried about their freedom of speech. My wife took away my freedom of speech 10 years ago.
— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) April 26, 2022
Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
pic.twitter.com/jWbmK9FTdm
— Nicolas Chéron (@NCheron_bourse) April 22, 2022
pic.twitter.com/21zTfJer05
— Crypto Million (@CryptoMillionYT) April 27, 2022
