Top Tweets #16

« Un anglais a mangé notre devoir monsieur » pic.twitter.com/VYDmlGTmAM
— Jean Louis Groseille (@GroseilleJlouis) May 30, 2022
« Un anglais a mangé notre devoir monsieur » pic.twitter.com/VYDmlGTmAM
pic.twitter.com/B53wgFT2g4
— Steve Burns (@SJosephBurns) May 31, 2022
pic.twitter.com/B53wgFT2g4
Je meurs pic.twitter.com/r0JA7R4O2H
— Maxime Reynié Sirvins (@MaximeReynie) May 31, 2022
Je meurs pic.twitter.com/r0JA7R4O2H
It was cheaper to burn money, than to use firewood or coal. 1923 Germany. Hyperinflation. pic.twitter.com/z86Qa7kO3b
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 1, 2022
It was cheaper to burn money, than to use firewood or coal. 1923 Germany. Hyperinflation. pic.twitter.com/z86Qa7kO3b
Tu vois je te l’avais dit … « Ça va bien se passer ». Bref si t’as un peu de gras n’hésite pas. Bisous https://t.co/4whgIq9Iqv
— Kerviel Jérôme (@kerviel_j) May 31, 2022
Tu vois je te l’avais dit … « Ça va bien se passer ». Bref si t’as un peu de gras n’hésite pas. Bisous https://t.co/4whgIq9Iqv
Live shot at the Fed trying to tame inflation pic.twitter.com/A55Ic6tyiM
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 1, 2022
Live shot at the Fed trying to tame inflation pic.twitter.com/A55Ic6tyiM
which one are you? pic.twitter.com/hTlcS8sBLh
— Linus Tech Tips (@LinusTech) June 2, 2022
which one are you? pic.twitter.com/hTlcS8sBLh
Me every time I open my portfolio pic.twitter.com/r1Bjz9psMg
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 2, 2022
Me every time I open my portfolio pic.twitter.com/r1Bjz9psMg
This is the bottom .. right? pic.twitter.com/BAALHhPL8Y
— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 26, 2022
This is the bottom .. right? pic.twitter.com/BAALHhPL8Y
My entire net worth is in the hands of this man pic.twitter.com/Br2CQdoxLe
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) May 29, 2022
My entire net worth is in the hands of this man pic.twitter.com/Br2CQdoxLe