Top Tweets #7

Quand tu penses qu’il n’y a vraiment plus aucun espoir, pense aux 🦞 qui se trouvaient dans l’aquarium du restaurant du Titanic !
— Rodolphe Steffan (@RodolpheSteffan) March 25, 2022
Quand tu penses qu’il n’y a vraiment plus aucun espoir, pense aux 🦞 qui se trouvaient dans l’aquarium du restaurant du Titanic !
Confirmed: Blockchain not overrated https://t.co/RDX8lonNU1
— Hedgeye (@Hedgeye) March 25, 2022
Confirmed: Blockchain not overrated https://t.co/RDX8lonNU1
Will Smith used an open hand because paper beats Rock
— Stock Tips On Big Tits (@bigtitstrades) March 28, 2022
Will Smith used an open hand because paper beats Rock
👀 Alexa, describe Short Vol trading strategies… pic.twitter.com/JkeoEthFOI
— PiQ (@PriapusIQ) March 28, 2022
👀 Alexa, describe Short Vol trading strategies… pic.twitter.com/JkeoEthFOI
pic.twitter.com/KixLztrEM9
— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) March 28, 2022
pic.twitter.com/KixLztrEM9
pic.twitter.com/ihkv36IOQJ
— Nicolas Chéron (@NCheron_bourse) March 27, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ihkv36IOQJ
Il y a donc un Will Smith Inu... Et le pire c'est que le token a pris plus de 4.000% en 24h. pic.twitter.com/ePHET4xWlx
— Raphaël Bloch 🐳 (@Raph_Bloch) March 30, 2022
Il y a donc un Will Smith Inu... Et le pire c'est que le token a pris plus de 4.000% en 24h. pic.twitter.com/ePHET4xWlx
When you get a 5% raise but remember inflation is 7.9% pic.twitter.com/lgGtd96xvq
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) March 28, 2022
When you get a 5% raise but remember inflation is 7.9% pic.twitter.com/lgGtd96xvq
Le trading sur les réseaux sociaux, expliqué à mon fils.L'araignée: l'action/crypto qui te fait tant envie.Le chat: l'influenceur qui te dit d'y aller.Le type: Ben ... toi quand tu arrives sur le Twitter Stock Exchange. https://t.co/D3bbio2zLp
— Tradosaure (@tradosaure) March 26, 2022
Le trading sur les réseaux sociaux, expliqué à mon fils.L'araignée: l'action/crypto qui te fait tant envie.Le chat: l'influenceur qui te dit d'y aller.Le type: Ben ... toi quand tu arrives sur le Twitter Stock Exchange. https://t.co/D3bbio2zLp
Fed policy path, as seen by the bond market https://t.co/xpEUt0W5p6
— Dario Perkins (@darioperkins) March 30, 2022
Fed policy path, as seen by the bond market https://t.co/xpEUt0W5p6
Bill Ackman is like that kid in college who lied about not studying for a test and then got an A+ every time
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) March 30, 2022
Bill Ackman is like that kid in college who lied about not studying for a test and then got an A+ every time