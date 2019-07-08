Connexion
TrackInsight: Gold performance falls

08/07/2019 | 14:30

During Friday, July 5th, ETFs related to gold experienced a strong loss of -1,63% on average.

During Friday, July 5th, ETFs related to gold experienced a strong loss of -1,63% on average. After a rally that was lasting since the end of May and saw gold going up by more than 10%, the segment is now going down by a chunk. This sell-off during Friday is mainly due to the fact that US Treasury yields went up, which made the US Dollar more attractive. An attractive dollar means that this currency is strong, and therefore, as gold is generally denominated in dollar, the demand went down and the prices followed this demand. Nevertheless, analysts are still seeing gold prices going up during the year, and some of them even think that it could reach $2000 an ounce by the end of 2019 (it is currently at $1405). Year-to-date, the precious metal is up by +8,80% on average, and experienced significant inflows on the primary markets of $+3Bn. 42 ETFs are tracking 12 indices related to gold, and they gather a total of $67,73Bn of assets under management.
Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
GOLD 0.71%1404.846 Cours en différé.9.15%
MADE 0.00%5 Cours en temps réel.85.19%

© www.trackinsight.com 2019
