Actualités : Toute l'info
TrackInsight: Strong inflows into US Minimum Volatility Stocks

30/09/2019 | 16:15

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of US Minimum Volatility Stocks experience close to $160M of inflows on the primary market.

Friday, September 27th saw the ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of US Minimum Volatility Stocks experience close to $160M of inflows on the primary market, despite an average negative performance of -0,69%. In terms of inflows, this segment is one of the most appreciated by investors, as they created $11,9Bn of new shares in 2019, which represents an increase in assets under management of 50% in only 9 months. This attractiveness is explained by the global on the economic environment which is deteriorating day after day, and the probability of a global recession is getting more important. As a result, investors want to protect themselves and start to enter into minimum volatility stocks. These stocks are historically less reactive to difficult times on the stocks market, and the general consensus is taking this into account to bet on the same result in the future. Year-to-date, the performance of US Minimum Volatility Stocks is also very good, with +23,80% on average. 7 ETFs are tracking 7 indices related to this segment, and they gather $36,5Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
