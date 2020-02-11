Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Toute l'info

Actualités : Toute l'info
 Toute l'infoSociétésMarchésForexCryptomonnaiesMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs 

TrackInsight: V-Shaped Equity Rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
11/02/2020 | 16:00

Week from 3 to 9 February 2020

07.02.20 Global Flows Map

Week from 3 to 9 February 2020

After the selloff in the second half of January, stocks bounced sharply in early February, helped by the ISMs monthly business survey, where the U.S. Manufacturing PMI showed activity rising to 50.9, its highest print since July. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 48.5. However, all the evidence suggests that the new coronavirus may take a toll on Chinese businesses, leading to a slowdown in the global economy. Hence the stimulus of $21.7bn injected by China’s central bank to aid companies hit by the outbreak. Although fears of a pandemic disease have not really receded, equity markets have proven resilient in the face of the deadly virus so far.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 846 points, or +3%, while the S&P500 climbed 3.17% and the Nasdaq Composite surged 4.04%. The VIX fell below 15.5 (-17.9% WTD). The other stock markets around the globe also enjoyed the recovery week (MSCI EMU: +3.96%, MSCI EM: +2.76%, Nikkei: +2.68%) with one notable exception: Chinese markets which reopened on Monday after having been closed one week (Shanghai Composite down 3.38%).

Only one S&P sector was in the red: utilities (-0.63% WTD) which had benefitted from the flight to quality over the past two weeks. Overall, the other sectors rebounded strongly (more specifically, technology: +4.47% with Microsofts recently announced results that sent the stock soaring to record high levels (+8.02% WTD), materials: +4.22% though Caterpillar, a bellwether of global economic activity, fell at the end of the week, and healthcare: +3.93%). Energy also managed to finish in positive territory (+0.76% WTD) even if the oil prices continued to tumble (WTI crude down 2.4%), U.S. crude futures market shrugging off reports of deeper production cuts by OPEC and its allies.

Safe haven assets dropped in the wake of bullish equity markets. Thus the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose from 1.51% to 1.59% while the 10-year German Bund yield edged up from -0.43% to -0.39%. Investment grade corporate bond prices declined on both sides of the Atlantic (-0.17% in Europe, -0.38% in the U.S.). By contrast, high yield bonds looked brighter (+0.42% in Europe, +0.70% in the U.S.). Emerging debt remained virtually unchanged over the week (-3bps).

Find the full report here: https://www.trackinsight.com/en/weekly-flow-report/2020-02-07/global

07.02.20 Global Aggregated Weekly Flows

07.02.20 Global Aggregated Weekly Performance
07.02.20 Global Loser Winner
Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
CATERPILLAR INC. 1.59%136.8528 Cours en différé.-9.05%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.51%2890.49 Cours en clôture.-5.73%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.38%29383.72 Cours en différé.2.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.91%54.38 Cours en différé.-18.45%
NASDAQ 100 0.61%9574.534421 Cours en différé.7.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.67%9693.870666 Cours en différé.6.11%
NIKKEI 225 -0.60%23685.98 Cours en temps réel.0.72%
NY-CBOE S&P 100 VOLATILITY -0.67%10.32 Cours en clôture.0.00%
S&P 500 0.53%3371.09 Cours en différé.3.75%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.00%3447.82 Cours en différé.-4.26%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.00%3543.36 Cours en différé.-6.45%
WTI 1.43%50.42 Cours en différé.-18.91%

© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Toute l'info"
16:19Wall Street ouvre en hausse, gardant son calme face au coronavirus
AW
16:04AIR LIQUIDE bien orienté, nouvelle amélioration de la rentabilité en vue en 2020
AO
16:00ETATS-UNIS : nouvelles offres d'emploi JOLTS moins bonnes qu'attendu à 6.42M
16:00TRACKINSIGHT : V-Shaped Equity Rally
TI
16:00SPRINT : s'envole de 74% après la décision du tribunal US
CF
15:57G4S : Bank of America a un objectif de 275 pence
CF
15:57T-MOBILE US : bondit après un feu vert judiciaire à la fusion
CF
15:56Bulgari ne participera pas à Baselworld en 2020
AW
15:54ITALIE : la compagnie Air Italy annonce sa mise en liquidation
AW
15:50BOURSE DE WALL STREET : L'espoir sur le virus et l'optimisme de Powell portent Wall Street
RE
Dernières actualités "Toute l'info"

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1CAC 40 : N'oubliez pas Donald trop vite
2AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Saint-Gobain, Air France, Ipsen, Worldline, Ingenico, Idorsia, Boohoo...
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : L'action Air Liquide monte, la marge opérationnelle record de 2019 saluée
4NANOBIOTIX : NANOBIOTIX : obtient la désignation Fast Track de la FDA pour un traitement
5Trois nouvelles valeurs par an maximum

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group