Union européenne : August 2018 - Euro area unemployment at 8.1% - EU28 at 6.8%

The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.1% in August 2018, down from 8.2% in July 2018 and from 9.0% in August 2017. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since November 2008. The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.8% in August 2018, stable compared with July 2018 and down from 7.5% in August 2017. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since April 2008. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Full text available on EUROSTAT website