Agenda Economique Zonebourse : inflation européenne et emploi américain au menu

|Lundi 30 mars 2026
|07:00
JP
Mises En Chantier (Annuel) FEB
|09:00
CH
Kof Indicateurs Avancés MAR
|10:30
GB
Boe Crédit À La Consommation FEB
|10:30
GB
Approbations Hypothécaires FEB
|10:30
GB
Prêts Hypothécaires FEB
|11:00
EU
Sentiment Économique MAR
|13:00
ES
Confiance Des Entreprises MAR
|14:00
DE
Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) Prel MAR
|14:00
DE
Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) Prel MAR
|16:30
US
Dallas Indice Manufacturier De La Fed MAR
|22:00
US
Discours de la Fed Williams
|Mardi 31 mars 2026
|01:30
JP
Taux De Chômage FEB
|01:50
JP
Production Industrielle (Mensuel) Prél FEB
|01:50
JP
Ventes au Détail (annuel) FEB
|02:30
AU
Compte Rendu de la Réunion de la RBA
|03:30
CN
Indice NBS PMI manufacturier MAR
|03:30
CN
Indice NBS PMI non-manufacturier MAR
|08:00
GB
Prix Des Logements Nationwide (Mensuel) MAR
|08:00
GB
Compte Courant Q4
|08:00
GB
Prix Des Logements Nationwide (Annuel) MAR
|08:00
DE
Ventes au Détail (annuel) FEB
|08:00
DE
Ventes au détail (mensuel) FEB
|08:45
FR
Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) Prel MAR
|08:45
FR
Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) Prel MAR
|09:55
DE
Personnes aux chômages MAR
|09:55
DE
Evolution du nombre de chômeurs MAR
|09:55
DE
Taux De Chômage MAR
|11:00
EU
Taux D'Inflation De Base (Annuel) Flash MAR
|11:00
EU
Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) De Flash MAR
|11:00
EU
Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) De Flash MAR
|11:00
IT
Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) Prel MAR
|11:00
IT
Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) Prel MAR
|14:30
CA
PIB (Mensuel) Prél FEB
|14:30
CA
PIB (Mensuel) JAN
|15:00
US
Indice S&P/ Case-Shiller Du Prix Des Logements (Annuel) JAN
|15:45
US
Indice Chicago PMI MAR
|16:00
US
JOLTs Offres D'Emploi FEB
|16:00
US
Confiance Des Consommateurs - Conference Board MAR
|18:00
US
Discours de la Fed Goolsbee
|22:30
US
Changement de stock d'huile brute API MAR/27
|Mercredi 01 avril 2026
|Jour
AU
Indice de l'industrie du Ai Group MAR
|01:50
JP
Tankan Grands Fabricants Index Q1
|02:30
AU
Permis de construire (mensuel) Prel FEB
|03:45
CN
Indice des directeurs d'achat du secteur manufacturier de RatingDog (PMI) MAR
|08:30
CH
Ventes au Détail (annuel) FEB
|09:15
ES
Indice PMI manufacturier MAR
|09:30
CH
Incide PMI manufacturier MAR
|09:45
IT
Indice PMI manufacturier MAR
|10:00
IT
Taux De Chômage FEB
|11:00
EU
Taux De Chômage FEB
|13:00
US
Taux Hypothécaire Moyen à 30 ans MBA MAR/27
|14:15
US
Créations d'emplois ADP MAR
|14:30
US
Vente Au Détail Ex Autos (Mensuel) FEB
|14:30
US
Ventes au détail (mensuel) FEB
|15:05
US
Discours de Fed Musalem
|15:30
CA
Indice PMI manufacturier MAR
|16:00
US
Indice ISM Manufacturier Emploi MAR
|16:00
US
Indice ISM manufacturier MAR
|16:00
US
Stocks Des Entreprises (Mensuel) JAN
|16:30
US
Changement de stocks d'essence EIA MAR/27
|16:30
US
Changent des stocks de pétrole brut EIA MAR/27
|Jeudi 02 avril 2026
|03:30
AU
Balance Commerciale FEB
|08:30
CH
Taux d'Inflation (Annuel) MAR
|11:00
IT
Ventes au détail (mensuel) FEB
|14:30
US
Inscriptions hebdomadaires au chômage MAR/28
|14:30
US
Exportations FEB
|14:30
US
Balance Commerciale FEB
|14:30
US
Importations FEB
|14:30
US
Balance des marchandises Trade Adv FEB
|14:30
CA
Balance Commerciale FEB
|Vendredi 03 avril 2026
|08:45
FR
Production Industrielle (Mensuel) FEB
|14:30
US
Le Taux De Participation MAR
|14:30
US
Taux De Chômage MAR
|14:30
US
Rémunération Horaire Moyenne (Annuelle) MAR
|14:30
US
Créations d'emplois dans le secteur non agricole MAR
|14:30
US
Rémunération Horaire Moyenne (Mensuel) MAR
|16:00
US
Indice ISM Services MAR
Pour plus de détails, consultez l'agenda économique intégral de Zonebourse.