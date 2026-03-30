Agenda Economique Zonebourse : inflation européenne et emploi américain au menu

Quels indicateurs économiques faut-il surveiller cette semaine ? Les données préliminaires de l'inflation de mars dans la zone euro animeront le début de semaine. Vendredi, les Etats-Unis publient les statistiques mensuelles sur l'emploi.

Image Thomas BarnetZonebourse.com

Thomas Barnet

Publié le 30/03/2026 à 06:40

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Agenda Economique Zonebourse : inflation européenne et emploi américain au menu
Lundi 30 mars 2026
07:00
JP

Mises En Chantier (Annuel) FEB

09:00
CH

Kof Indicateurs Avancés MAR

10:30
GB

Boe Crédit À La Consommation FEB

10:30
GB

Approbations Hypothécaires FEB

10:30
GB

Prêts Hypothécaires FEB

11:00
EU

Sentiment Économique MAR

13:00
ES

Confiance Des Entreprises MAR

14:00
DE

Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) Prel MAR

14:00
DE

Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) Prel MAR

16:30
US

Dallas Indice Manufacturier De La Fed MAR

22:00
US

Discours de la Fed Williams

Mardi 31 mars 2026
01:30
JP

Taux De Chômage FEB

01:50
JP

Production Industrielle (Mensuel) Prél FEB

01:50
JP

Ventes au Détail (annuel) FEB

02:30
AU

Compte Rendu de la Réunion de la RBA

03:30
CN

Indice NBS PMI manufacturier MAR

03:30
CN

Indice NBS PMI non-manufacturier MAR

08:00
GB

Prix Des Logements Nationwide (Mensuel) MAR

08:00
GB

Compte Courant Q4

08:00
GB

Prix Des Logements Nationwide (Annuel) MAR

08:00
DE

Ventes au Détail (annuel) FEB

08:00
DE

Ventes au détail (mensuel) FEB

08:45
FR

Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) Prel MAR

08:45
FR

Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) Prel MAR

09:55
DE

Personnes aux chômages MAR

09:55
DE

Evolution du nombre de chômeurs MAR

09:55
DE

Taux De Chômage MAR

11:00
EU

Taux D'Inflation De Base (Annuel) Flash MAR

11:00
EU

Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) De Flash MAR

11:00
EU

Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) De Flash MAR

11:00
IT

Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) Prel MAR

11:00
IT

Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) Prel MAR

14:30
CA

PIB (Mensuel) Prél FEB

14:30
CA

PIB (Mensuel) JAN

15:00
US

Indice S&P/ Case-Shiller Du Prix Des Logements (Annuel) JAN

15:45
US

Indice Chicago PMI MAR

16:00
US

JOLTs Offres D'Emploi FEB

16:00
US

Confiance Des Consommateurs - Conference Board MAR

18:00
US

Discours de la Fed Goolsbee

22:30
US

Changement de stock d'huile brute API MAR/27

Mercredi 01 avril 2026
Jour
AU

Indice de l'industrie du Ai Group MAR

01:50
JP

Tankan Grands Fabricants Index Q1

02:30
AU

Permis de construire (mensuel) Prel FEB

03:45
CN

Indice des directeurs d'achat du secteur manufacturier de RatingDog (PMI) MAR

08:30
CH

Ventes au Détail (annuel) FEB

09:15
ES

Indice PMI manufacturier MAR

09:30
CH

Incide PMI manufacturier MAR

09:45
IT

Indice PMI manufacturier MAR

10:00
IT

Taux De Chômage FEB

11:00
EU

Taux De Chômage FEB

13:00
US

Taux Hypothécaire Moyen à 30 ans MBA MAR/27

14:15
US

Créations d'emplois ADP MAR

14:30
US

Vente Au Détail Ex Autos (Mensuel) FEB

14:30
US

Ventes au détail (mensuel) FEB

15:05
US

Discours de Fed Musalem

15:30
CA

Indice PMI manufacturier MAR

16:00
US

Indice ISM Manufacturier Emploi MAR

16:00
US

Indice ISM manufacturier MAR

16:00
US

Stocks Des Entreprises (Mensuel) JAN

16:30
US

Changement de stocks d'essence EIA MAR/27

16:30
US

Changent des stocks de pétrole brut EIA MAR/27

Jeudi 02 avril 2026
03:30
AU

Balance Commerciale FEB

08:30
CH

Taux d'Inflation (Annuel) MAR

11:00
IT

Ventes au détail (mensuel) FEB

14:30
US

Inscriptions hebdomadaires au chômage MAR/28

14:30
US

Exportations FEB

14:30
US

Balance Commerciale FEB

14:30
US

Importations FEB

14:30
US

Balance des marchandises Trade Adv FEB

14:30
CA

Balance Commerciale FEB

Vendredi 03 avril 2026
08:45
FR

Production Industrielle (Mensuel) FEB

14:30
US

Le Taux De Participation MAR

14:30
US

Taux De Chômage MAR

14:30
US

Rémunération Horaire Moyenne (Annuelle) MAR

14:30
US

Créations d'emplois dans le secteur non agricole MAR

14:30
US

Rémunération Horaire Moyenne (Mensuel) MAR

16:00
US

Indice ISM Services MAR

Pour plus de détails, consultez l'agenda économique intégral de Zonebourse.

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Économie : Plus d'actualités

14:12 L'inflation allemande s'accélère en mars sous l'effet du conflit iranien RE
14:12 Allemagne : l'inflation en ligne avec les attentes en mars Zonebourse
14:11 Zack Kass (ex-OpenAI) : L'IA va générer de nombreux gagnants MT
14:10 Les prix des obligations mondiales séapprêtent à connaître leur plus forte chute mensuelle depuis des années, la guerre en Iran attisant les craintes de stagflation RE
14:09 Chili : le taux de chômage s'tablit à 8,3% au cours du trimestre clos en février RE
14:08 Allemagne-L'inflation IPCH s'accélère à 2,8% sur un an en mars RE
14:06 L'inflation allemande s'accélère à 2,8% en mars RE
13:59 Le conflit iranien accentue les risques de stagflation selon Citi MT
13:57 Irak : SOMO annonce la reprise des exportations de pétrole de Kirkouk via l'oléoduc turc et par voie terrestre RE
13:57 ÉLECTRICITÉ NORDIQUE-Les prix à terme reculent face à des prévisions météo pluvieuses et venteuses RE
13:56 Les obligations indiennes plongent, signant leur pire exercice depuis 2023, le conflit au Moyen-Orient occultant les largesses de la RBI RE
13:54 L'Afrique du Sud enregistre un excédent budgétaire de 27,28 milliards de rands en février RE
13:54 Le palladium au comptant bondit de 5% à 1.445,25 $ l'once RE
13:54 L'or au comptant accentue sa progression, en hausse de 2% à 4.579,99 $ l'once... RE
13:52 L'Irak autorise l'importation de certaines cultures après la fin de la saison de récolte locale RE
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