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EUR / USD

Taux de change

EURUSD

Temps réel estimé TTMZero 09:30:34 01/06/2026 Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1,1659 USD +0,09 % Graphique intraday de Euro / US Dollar (EUR/USD) +0,20 % -0,73 %
07:59 Un printemps explosif en bourse Zonebourse
06:43 Agenda Economique Zonebourse : inflation européenne et emploi américain au menu de la semaine Zonebourse

Agenda Economique Zonebourse : inflation européenne et emploi américain au menu de la semaine

Quels indicateurs économiques faut-il surveiller cette semaine ? Inflation, PIB, emploi, confiance des consommateurs, banque centrales… Notre agenda des statistiques clés du 1 au 5 juin 2026 permet d'anticiper les tendances macroéconomiques et les réactions des marchés financiers.

Image Thomas BarnetZonebourse.com

Thomas Barnet

Publié le 01/06/2026 à 06:43

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EUR / USD
+0,09 %
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Agenda Economique Zonebourse : inflation européenne et emploi américain au menu de la semaine
Lundi 01 juin 2026
03:45
CN

Indice des directeurs d'achat du secteur manufacturier de RatingDog (PMI) MAY

08:00
DE

Ventes au Détail (annuel) APR

08:00
DE

Ventes au détail (mensuel) APR

08:30
CH

Ventes au Détail (annuel) APR

09:00
CH

Croissance Du PIB (Annuel) Q1

09:15
ES

Indice PMI manufacturier MAY

09:30
CH

Incide PMI manufacturier MAY

09:45
IT

Indice PMI manufacturier MAY

11:00
EU

Taux De Chômage APR

15:30
CA

Indice PMI manufacturier MAY

16:00
US

Indice ISM manufacturier MAY

16:00
US

Indice ISM Manufacturier Emploi MAY

Mardi 02 juin 2026
03:30
AU

Société Brut Bénéfices En Glissement Trimestriel Q1

03:30
AU

Permis de construire (mensuel) Prel APR

08:00
CH

Balance Commerciale APR

09:00
ES

Evolution du nombre de chômeurs MAY

10:30
GB

Prêts Hypothécaires APR

10:30
GB

Boe Crédit À La Consommation APR

10:30
GB

Approbations Hypothécaires APR

11:00
EU

Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) De Flash MAY

11:00
EU

Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) De Flash MAY

11:00
EU

Taux D'Inflation De Base (Annuel) Flash MAY

14:30
US

Discours de Fed Hammack

16:00
US

JOLTs Offres D'Emploi APR

22:30
US

Changement de stock d'huile brute API MAY/29

Mercredi 03 juin 2026
01:00
AU

Indice de l'industrie du Ai Group MAY

03:30
AU

Croissance Du PIB (Annuel) Q1

03:30
AU

Croissance Du Pib (Trimestriel) Q1

09:15
ES

Indice PMI Services MAY

09:45
IT

Indice PMI Services MAY

13:00
US

Taux Hypothécaire Moyen à 30 ans MBA MAY/29

14:15
US

Créations d'emplois ADP MAY

16:00
US

Indice ISM Services MAY

16:00
US

Commandes à l'industrie (Mensuel) APR

16:30
US

Changent des stocks de pétrole brut EIA MAY/29

16:30
US

Changement de stocks d'essence EIA MAY/29

Jeudi 04 juin 2026
03:30
AU

Balance Commerciale APR

08:30
CH

Taux d'Inflation (Annuel) MAY

09:00
CH

Taux De Chômage MAY

10:30
GB

Indice PMI Construction MAY

11:00
EU

Ventes au détail (mensuel) APR

14:30
US

Inscriptions hebdomadaires au chômage MAY/30

Vendredi 05 juin 2026
01:30
JP

Les Dépenses Des Ménages (Mensuel) APR

01:30
JP

Les Dépenses Des Ménages (Annuel) APR

08:00
GB

Indice Des Prix À Halifax Maison (Annuel) MAY

08:00
GB

Indice Des Prix À Halifax Maison (Mensuel) MAY

08:45
FR

Production Industrielle (Mensuel) APR

08:45
FR

Balance Commerciale APR

11:00
IT

Ventes au détail (mensuel) APR

14:30
US

Le Taux De Participation MAY

14:30
US

Taux De Chômage MAY

14:30
US

Créations d'emplois dans le secteur non agricole MAY

14:30
US

Rémunération Horaire Moyenne (Annuelle) MAY

14:30
US

Rémunération Horaire Moyenne (Mensuel) MAY

14:30
CA

Evolution de l'emploi à Temps Plein MAY

14:30
CA

Evolution de l'emploi MAY

14:30
CA

Evolution de l'emploi à Temps Partiel MAY

14:30
CA

Le Taux De Participation MAY

14:30
CA

Taux De Chômage MAY

16:00
CA

Indice PMI Ivey csv MAY

Pour plus de détails, consultez l'agenda économique intégral de Zonebourse.

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Dernières actualités sur EUR / USD

07:59 Un printemps explosif en bourse Zonebourse
06:43 Agenda Economique Zonebourse : inflation européenne et emploi américain au menu de la semaine Zonebourse
30/05 Bourse : Un positivisme toujours plus positif Zonebourse
30/05 Hegseth : moins de Shangri-La, plus de navires et de sous-marins RE
29/05 Devises : 11ème séance de stagnation du '$-Index' autour de 99,00 Zonebourse
29/05 Tour d'horizon du crédit privé : les pertes latentes s'accentuent chez les prêteurs RE
29/05 POINT HEBDO-Les répercussions de la guerre au Moyen-Orient toujours dans le collimateur des marchés RE
29/05 Le dollar s'apprécie vendredi matin avant la balance commerciale, l'intervention de Mme Bowman (Fed) et le PMI de Chicago MT
29/05 Commerzbank : le point sur l'actualité de la nuit MT
29/05 Le résumé de l'actualité économique nocturne de la SocGen MT
29/05 Take Five : Entre doutes et espoirs RE
29/05 Les obligations mondiales chahutées en mai par les ondes de choc de la guerre en Iran RE
29/05 Les actions européennes bouclent le mois en hausse sur fond d'espoirs de paix au Moyen-Orient RE
29/05 Les Beaux Articles de la Semaine : des data centers aux champs de bataille Zonebourse
28/05 Wall Street finit en hausse, le Brent se replie sur fond d'espoir de trêve entre les États-Unis et l'Iran RE

Graphique

Graphique Euro / US Dollar (EUR/USD)
EURUSD: Graphique dynamique
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  3. Agenda Economique Zonebourse : inflation européenne et emploi américain au menu de la semaine
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