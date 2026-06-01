Agenda Economique Zonebourse : inflation européenne et emploi américain au menu de la semaine

|Lundi 01 juin 2026
|03:45
CN
Indice des directeurs d'achat du secteur manufacturier de RatingDog (PMI) MAY
|08:00
DE
Ventes au Détail (annuel) APR
|08:00
DE
Ventes au détail (mensuel) APR
|08:30
CH
Ventes au Détail (annuel) APR
|09:00
CH
Croissance Du PIB (Annuel) Q1
|09:15
ES
Indice PMI manufacturier MAY
|09:30
CH
Incide PMI manufacturier MAY
|09:45
IT
Indice PMI manufacturier MAY
|11:00
EU
Taux De Chômage APR
|15:30
CA
Indice PMI manufacturier MAY
|16:00
US
Indice ISM manufacturier MAY
|16:00
US
Indice ISM Manufacturier Emploi MAY
|Mardi 02 juin 2026
|03:30
AU
Société Brut Bénéfices En Glissement Trimestriel Q1
|03:30
AU
Permis de construire (mensuel) Prel APR
|08:00
CH
Balance Commerciale APR
|09:00
ES
Evolution du nombre de chômeurs MAY
|10:30
GB
Prêts Hypothécaires APR
|10:30
GB
Boe Crédit À La Consommation APR
|10:30
GB
Approbations Hypothécaires APR
|11:00
EU
Taux D'Inflation (Annuel) De Flash MAY
|11:00
EU
Taux D'Inflation (Mensuel) De Flash MAY
|11:00
EU
Taux D'Inflation De Base (Annuel) Flash MAY
|14:30
US
Discours de Fed Hammack
|16:00
US
JOLTs Offres D'Emploi APR
|22:30
US
Changement de stock d'huile brute API MAY/29
|Mercredi 03 juin 2026
|01:00
AU
Indice de l'industrie du Ai Group MAY
|03:30
AU
Croissance Du PIB (Annuel) Q1
|03:30
AU
Croissance Du Pib (Trimestriel) Q1
|09:15
ES
Indice PMI Services MAY
|09:45
IT
Indice PMI Services MAY
|13:00
US
Taux Hypothécaire Moyen à 30 ans MBA MAY/29
|14:15
US
Créations d'emplois ADP MAY
|16:00
US
Indice ISM Services MAY
|16:00
US
Commandes à l'industrie (Mensuel) APR
|16:30
US
Changent des stocks de pétrole brut EIA MAY/29
|16:30
US
Changement de stocks d'essence EIA MAY/29
|Jeudi 04 juin 2026
|03:30
AU
Balance Commerciale APR
|08:30
CH
Taux d'Inflation (Annuel) MAY
|09:00
CH
Taux De Chômage MAY
|10:30
GB
Indice PMI Construction MAY
|11:00
EU
Ventes au détail (mensuel) APR
|14:30
US
Inscriptions hebdomadaires au chômage MAY/30
|Vendredi 05 juin 2026
|01:30
JP
Les Dépenses Des Ménages (Mensuel) APR
|01:30
JP
Les Dépenses Des Ménages (Annuel) APR
|08:00
GB
Indice Des Prix À Halifax Maison (Annuel) MAY
|08:00
GB
Indice Des Prix À Halifax Maison (Mensuel) MAY
|08:45
FR
Production Industrielle (Mensuel) APR
|08:45
FR
Balance Commerciale APR
|11:00
IT
Ventes au détail (mensuel) APR
|14:30
US
Le Taux De Participation MAY
|14:30
US
Taux De Chômage MAY
|14:30
US
Créations d'emplois dans le secteur non agricole MAY
|14:30
US
Rémunération Horaire Moyenne (Annuelle) MAY
|14:30
US
Rémunération Horaire Moyenne (Mensuel) MAY
|14:30
CA
Evolution de l'emploi à Temps Plein MAY
|14:30
CA
Evolution de l'emploi MAY
|14:30
CA
Evolution de l'emploi à Temps Partiel MAY
|14:30
CA
Le Taux De Participation MAY
|14:30
CA
Taux De Chômage MAY
|16:00
CA
Indice PMI Ivey csv MAY
Pour plus de détails, consultez l'agenda économique intégral de Zonebourse.