New reports from A16z and Coinbase Ventures suggest that RWAs, DeFi, and privacy will be the next growth engines for crypto - and the foundation of its mainstream future.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies’ price swings dominate the headlines, yet their real-world use tells a more important story. The number of crypto holders and active users keeps rising. Stablecoins now rival legacy payment networks. Crypto mobile wallets are at an all-time high, and trading is shifting from centralized exchanges to DeFi rails.

The latest “State of Crypto 2025” report from A16z shows which parts of the crypto ecosystem have expanded most over the past year. Many of its conclusions mirror Coinbase Ventures’ recent post, “Ideas We’re Excited For in 2026.” Taken together, the two offer a coherent view of where the industry is heading — and what to watch next.





Developing countries fuel real crypto use growth

A16z estimates that there are 40–70 million active crypto users today, approximately 10 million more than last year. This represents a fraction of the roughly 716 million people who own some crypto — a figure up 16% year-on-year —, yet the gap between ownership and usage is narrowing.



Most crypto owners still view it primarily as a store of value, especially bitcoin. Active usage, however, is growing fast in developing countries. Mobile wallets — a proxy for on-chain activity — are surging in Nigeria, India, Colombia, and Argentina. The latter has seen a 16-fold increase in wallet usage over the past three years as its currency crisis has deepened.





The gap between passive holders and active users is now one of the industry’s clearest opportunities: millions of people already hold crypto but have not yet been given compelling reasons to transact with it.

Stablecoins and RWAs

A significant share of this activity runs through stablecoins — tokens pegged to fiat currencies like the dollar. Early stablecoin use was primarily for crypto trading. Today, they are the fastest, cheapest, and most global way to move dollars, settling in under a second for less than a cent.

The volume is staggering. Stablecoins processed $46 trillion in transactions over the past year, representing a 106% increase. Adjusted for inorganic flows, usage still reached $9 trillion — over five times PayPal’s throughput and more than half of Visa’s.

The stablecoin supply now exceeds $300bn, and the issuing companies hold over $150bn in US Treasuries in their reserves. This places them 17th among sovereign holders of American debt — ahead of Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Israel, and Germany.

Moreover, stablecoin activity is largely uncorrelated to broader crypto trading volume, which confirms their genuine product-market fit.

RWAs, the next wave of crypto development, build on this foundation. Technically, stablecoins are already a form of real-world asset (RWA). Yet over the past two years, other types of RWAs emerged as a sector of their own. Treasuries, money-market funds, private credit, and real estate are now represented on-chain, creating a direct bridge between crypto markets and traditional finance. The tokenized RWA market now stands at about $30bn — nearly four times its size two years ago.







For Coinbase Ventures, the next frontier is perpetuals tied to RWAs: derivative contracts with no expiry that track off-chain instruments, enabling synthetic exposure and markets around almost any asset.



DeFi and privacy

Decentralized finance has evolved from an experimental concept to a well-established infrastructure. Almost one-fifth of spot trading volume now happens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Perpetual futures volumes have multiplied nearly eightfold in the past year, with platforms like Hyperliquid processing trillions in trades and generating more than $1bn in annualized revenue, rivalling some centralized venues.

Coinbase Ventures places particular emphasis on projects that strengthen DEX infrastructure, including perpetual markets’ composability and differentiated automated market makers.

In the meantime, privacy, once marginalized, is becoming essential for mainstream use. As Google search interest in crypto privacy surges, privacy-focused assets gain both users and value. Zcash’s jump in market capitalization from $680m to $8.5bn speaks for itself. Ethereum Foundation has formed a dedicated privacy team, and Paxos is developing USAD, a compliant privacy-preserving stablecoin. Even regulators are reconsidering their stance. In March, OFAC lifted its controversial sanctions on the decentralized privacy protocol Tornado Cash.

A16z expects this trend to accelerate. Coinbase Ventures appears to agree, placing privacy-preserving projects among its top investment priorities for 2026.

What emerges from both reports is an industry no longer defined by speculation, but by infrastructure that is quietly rewiring how value moves.