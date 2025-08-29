UBS maintient son conseil à l'achat et laisse son objectif de cours inchangé à 62 E. Cet objectif représente un potentiel de hausse de 32% du titre.

'Spie a peut-être atteint des sommets historiques, mais nous voyons plus à venir' indique UBS.

Le groupe a relevé son objectif de marge d'EBITA à au moins 7,6 % pour 2025.

' Fort de fondamentaux solides, d'une rentabilité accrue et d'une approche disciplinée, Spie est bien positionné pour atteindre ses objectifs renforcés pour 2025 ', a commenté Gauthier Louette, PDG.