Gauthier Louette is currently the Chief Executive Officer-Pipeline Division at Spie Capag since 1998.

He is also the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at SPIE SA since 2011.

Additionally, he holds the position of Chairman at SPIE Operations SA since 2003, Chairman at SPIE Oil & Gas Services SAS since 2010, Chairman-Supervisory Board at SPIE SAG GmbH, Chairman at SPIE Belgium SA (Belgium), Chairman-Supervisory Board at SPIE Efficient Facilities GmbH, Chairman-Supervisory Board at SPIE SAG Group GmbH, Chairman-Supervisory Board at SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa GmbH, and Chairman at SPIE Schweiz AG.

Furthermore, Mr. Louette is the Chairman at SPIE France SASU since 2017 and a Director at Fédération Nationale des Travaux Publics, SPIE UK Ltd., Syndicat des Entrepreneurs de Travaux Publics de France, Syndicat des Entreprises de Génie Électrique et Climatique, SPIE ICS AG, and SPIE Nederland BV.

In the past, Mr. Louette held positions such as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at SPIE Ouest-Centre SAS, Chief Executive Officer at Spie Holding GmbH, Chairman at SPIE Sud-Ouest SAS, Chairman at Financière Spie SAS, Chairman at SPIE ICS SAS, Chairman at SPIE Nucléaire SAS, Chairman at SPIE EST SAS, Chairman at SPIE Ile-de-France Nord-Ouest SAS, Chairman at Clayax Acquisition 4 SAS, Chairman at Softix AG, Director at CISEC - Soluções Técnicas de Engenharia e Serviços SA, Director at SPIE International SAS, Director at Spie Maroc, and Manager at Spie Management 2.

Mr. Louette completed his undergraduate studies at Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées.

