Ipsos nomme une directrice générale pour l'Amérique du Nord
Avant de rejoindre Ipsos, Mary Ann était senior partner chez Hypothesis Group, agence spécialisée dans les insights, la stratégie et le design.
Ajouter à une liste
0 sélectionné
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membreConnexionInscription
Cours
Varia.
Varia. 5j.
Capi.
|63,6 EUR
|+0,08 %
|+0,24 %
|2,96 Md
Mary currently works at IEIT Systems Co., Ltd., as Chairman-Supervisory Board from 2020.
Ms. Mary also formerly worked at PT Cahaya Bintang Medan Tbk, as Director.
Ms. Mary received her undergraduate degree in 2000 from the University of Darma Agung.
|Principales sociétés
|INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
|Chairman