Ipsos a annoncé la nomination de Mary Ann Packo, à compter du lundi 6 mai, au poste de directrice générale d'Ipsos en Amérique du Nord. Reportant à Ben Page, directeur général d'Ipsos, elle rejoint le group management committee. Le spécialiste de études de marché précise que Mary Ann Packo travaille dans le secteur des études de marché depuis plus de 25 ans. Elle bénéficie d’une forte expérience internationale, notamment dans le domaine du développement de marques, le marketing, la publicité, les études de consommation, la mesure numérique et les services d’Advisory.

Avant de rejoindre Ipsos, Mary Ann était senior partner chez Hypothesis Group, agence spécialisée dans les insights, la stratégie et le design.