Presently, Abhyuday Jindal is Co-Managing Director & Director at Jindal Stainless Ltd.

and Non-Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd.

(a subsidiary of Jindal Stainless Ltd.).

Mr. Jindal is also on the board of Shalimar Paints Ltd.

and Vice President for Infrastructure & Logistic Federation of India.

Mr. Jindal received an undergraduate degree from Boston University.



