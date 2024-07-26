Capgemini Financial Services International, Inc. Capgemini Financial Services International, Inc. Data Processing Services Technology Services Part of Capgemini SE, Capgemini Financial Services International, Inc. is a consulting and technology services company that specializes in digital transformation. Based in Des Plaines, IL, the company offers integrated services that combine technology with deep sector expertise. The company's latest thought leadership, ideas, and insights on the issues that are shaping the future of business and society can be found on their website. The CEO of the company is Aiman Ezzat.

