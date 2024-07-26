Aiman Ezzat currently works at Capgemini SE, as Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director from 2020, Capgemini Australia Pty Ltd., as Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini UK Plc, as Chief Executive Officer & Director from 2020, and various other companies.
Voir le profil complet
Mr. Ezzat also formerly worked at Altran Technologies SAS, as Chairman from 2020 to 2021, iGATE Corp., as Director from 2015 to 2016, Air Liquide Tunisie SA, as Independent Director, and various other companies.
Mr. Ezzat received his graduate degree in 1983 from École Supérieure de Chimie Physique Électronique and Masters Business Admin degree in 1991 from Anderson School of Management.
|Principales sociétés
Capgemini Financial Services International, Inc.
Capgemini Financial Services International, Inc.
Data Processing ServicesTechnology Services
Part of Capgemini SE, Capgemini Financial Services International, Inc. is a consulting and technology services company that specializes in digital transformation. Based in Des Plaines, IL, the company offers integrated services that combine technology with deep sector expertise. The company's latest thought leadership, ideas, and insights on the issues that are shaping the future of business and society can be found on their website. The CEO of the company is Aiman Ezzat.
|
Directeur Général
|
CAPGEMINI SE
|
Directeur Général