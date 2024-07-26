Capgemini (-7,83% à 178,45 euros)

Mauvaise passe pour les valeurs technologiques du CAC 40. Après STMicroelectronics hier, Capgemini occupe aujourd'hui la dernière place de l'indice CAC 40 suite au lancement d'un avertissement sur ses revenus. Aiman Ezzat, directeur général du groupe de conseil et de services informatiques a mis en cause "la récente détérioration des perspectives des secteurs automobile et aéronautique, et un redressement moins marqué dans les services financiers". Le rythme d'amélioration de l'activité du groupe sera donc moindre qu'anticipé.