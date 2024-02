Aiman Ezzat is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 12 different companies.

Mr. Ezzat is Chairman for Sogeti France 2005 SAS and Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Capgemini SE, Chairman for Capgemini America, Inc., Chairman of Capgemini Service SAS, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini North America, Inc., Chairman-Supervisory Board of Capgemini NV, Chairman of Capgemini Latin America SAS, Chief Executive Officer for Capgemini Australia Pty Ltd., Chief Executive Officer & Director at Capgemini UK Plc, Chief Executive Officer for Capgemini Financial Services International, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer & Director at Capgemini Italia SpA (which are all subsidiaries of Capgemini SE).

Mr. Ezzat is also on the board of 6 other companies.

Mr. Ezzat previously was Chairman for Altran Technologies SAS, Managing Director-International Operations at Headstrong (UK) Ltd.

and Global Head-Oil, Gas & Chemicals at Gemini Consulting Ltd.

Mr. Ezzat received a graduate degree from École Supérieure de Chimie Physique Électronique and an MBA from Anderson School of Management.



Principales sociétés CAPGEMINI SE Chief Executive Officer Capgemini Australia Pty Ltd. Capgemini Australia Pty Ltd. Miscellaneous Commercial Services Commercial Services Capgemini Australia Pty Ltd. provides consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its wealth management practice helps clients to develop and operationalise growth strategies and implement customer relationship management solutions, wealth advisor workstations, Internet-based 'self directed' and 'full service' offerings & front-and back-office systems. The company was founded by Serge Kampf in 1967 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia. Chief Executive Officer