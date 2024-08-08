Alan Joseph Joyce is currently the Chairman of oneworld Management Co., Inc., a Director of the Business Council of Australia, and the Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Sydney.

He previously served as the CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director of Qantas Airways Ltd.

from 2008 to 2023, CEO of Jetstar Asia Airways Pte Ltd., CEO of Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd.

from 2003 to 2008, and CEO of Qantas Group.

He was also the Chairman of Sydney Theatre Co. Ltd.

from 2023 to 2024, and a Director of Jetstar Pacific Airlines Pty Ltd., Orangestar Investment Holdings Pte Ltd., and Qantas Cabin Crew UK Ltd.

from 2008 to 2019.

Additionally, he was a Member-Governors Board of the International Air Transport Association from 2013 to 2021.



