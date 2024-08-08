Qantas Airways a annoncé jeudi que son conseil d'administration avait décidé de réduire de 9,26 millions de dollars australiens (6,03 millions de dollars) la rémunération de l'ancien PDG Alan Joyce pour l'exercice 2023.

Joyce, qui a pris sa retraite en septembre 2023, a touché 21,4 millions de dollars australiens au cours de l'exercice 2023, selon le rapport annuel de la compagnie.

(1 $ = 1,5347 dollar australien)