Mr. Alan J.

Stewart is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Burberry Group Plc.

He is on the Board of Directors at Burberry Group Plc, Tesco Personal Finance Plc, Tesco Distribution Ltd., Tesco Holdings Ltd., Tesco Overseas Investments Ltd.

and Tesco Personal Finance Group Plc.

Mr. Stewart was previously employed as a Non-Executive Director by Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, a Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director by Tesco Plc, an Independent Non-Executive Director by Diageo Plc, a Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director by Marks & Spencer Group Plc, a Chief Financial Officer by AWAS Aviation Services, Inc., a Group Finance Director by WH Smith Plc, a Chief Executive & Financial Officer by Thomas Cook Group Tour Operations Ltd., a Chief Executive Officer by Thomas Cook UK Ltd., a Non-Executive Director by Ansett Worldwide Aviation Services, Inc., a Non-Executive Director by Games Workshop Group Plc, and an Investment Banker by HSBC Investment Bank Plc.

He also served on the board at Tesco Treasury Services Plc and Tesco Stores Ltd.

He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Cape Town.