UniCredit Bank AG provides banking services. It offers banking and financial products to corporate as well as public and private sector clients. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking and Other/Consolidation. The Commercial Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, savings-and-loan and insurance products and banking services for retail customers. The corporate & Investment Banking segment operates through three divisions HVB, UniCredit Bank Austria AG and UniCredit spa. The other/consolidation segment encompasses the chief operating office business unit, activities of the group corporate center business unit and consolidation effects. The company was founded on July 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.