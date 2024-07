Andrew Syears Sibbald founded Lexicon Partners Ltd.

in 2000, where he worked as Senior Partner.

Mr. Sibbald also currently works at Evercore Partners International LLP, as Chief Executive Officer, Evercore Holdings Ltd., as Chairman and Senior Managing Director, and Warburg Pincus International LLC, as Managing Director and Co-Head from 2023.

Mr. Sibbald also formerly worked at Evercore Partners Ltd., as Chief Executive Officer, Evercore, Inc., as Co-Vice Chairman & Senior Managing Director from 2011 to 2012, HomeServe Plc, as Non-Executive Director from 2007 to 2011, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corp., as Managing Director-Financial Institutions Group, Phoenix Partnership, as Partner, and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corp.

Mr. Sibbald received his undergraduate degree from the University of Bristol.



Principales sociétés Evercore Partners International LLP Evercore Partners International LLP Investment Managers Finance Part of Evercore, Inc., Evercore Partners International LLP is a British company that provides financial advisory services. The company is based in London, UK. The company was founded in 2010. The CEO is Andrew Syears Sibbald. Directeur Général Evercore Holdings Ltd. Evercore Holdings Ltd. Financial Conglomerates Finance Part of Evercore, Inc., Evercore Holdings Ltd. functions as an investment holding British company. The company is based in London, UK. Président