Anurag Maheshwari is currently the Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at Otis Worldwide Corp.

Prior to this, he held the position of Vice President-Investor Relations at Harris Corp.

from 2017 to 2019, and at L3Harris Technologies, Inc. from 2019 to 2020.

Mr. Maheshwari completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Mumbai and his graduate degree at the Asian Institute of Management.



