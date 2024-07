InfiNet Wireless Ltd. InfiNet Wireless Ltd. Computer Peripherals Electronic Technology InfiNet Wireless Ltd. engages in development and production of wireless networking, routing and switching systems. Its activities include network planning and design, development of broadband wireless access systems for IT infrastructure, delivery of fixed wireless connectivity solutions and distribution of network monitoring systems, accessories and installation devices. The company was founded by Alfred Fenaughty and Arkady Volozh in 1993 and is headquartered in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

