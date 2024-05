Publishing: Books/Magazines Consumer Services

Part of Vivendi SE, Hachette SA is a French company that focuses on modernizing its businesses through its Polaris transformation program. The private company is based in Paris, France. The program aims to anticipate future strategic challenges and modernize distribution, reduce environmental footprint, promote diversity, ensure ethical and responsible governance, and fight against food waste and plastic pollution. The company was founded in 1995. The CEO is Arnaud Lagardère.