The Diller-Von Furstenberg Family Foundation The Diller-Von Furstenberg Family Foundation Investment Trusts/Mutual Funds Miscellaneous The Diller - von Furstenberg Family Foundation engages in the provision of philanthropic services to support non-profit organizations. It funds the public spaces, community building, education, human rights, arts, health, and environment sectors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

President