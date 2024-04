Mr. Benjamin M.

Smith is a Chief Executive Officer & Director at Air France-KLM SA. He is on the Board of Directors at WestJet Airlines Ltd., Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV, Air France-KLM SA, International Air Transport Association, Société Air France SA and KLM Jet Center.

Mr. Smith was previously employed as a COO & President-Passenger Airlines by Air Canada, a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer by Air Canada Vacations, and a Chairman by Airlines for Europe.

He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Western Ontario.



Principales sociétés AIR FRANCE-KLM Chief Executive Officer