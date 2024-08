Charles D.

Boynton is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Nextracker, Inc. and a Member of the Silicon Valley Chapter at Financial Executives International.

Previously, he served as the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at 8point3 Energy Partners LP from 2015 to 2018.

He also held positions as a Director at Nextracker, Inc., Principal at International Business Machines Corp., Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer at Plantronics, Inc. from 2019 to 2022, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President at Commerce One, Inc., Principal at Mondelez International, Inc., Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at SunPower Corp.

from 2010 to 2018, Chief Financial Officer at Concentrix SREV, Inc. from 2008 to 2010, Chief Financial Officer at Intelliden, Inc. from 2004 to 2008, and Trustee at The Tech Interactive.

Additionally, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at SunPower Corporation Systems from 2010 to 2018 and will be the Chief Financial Officer at Logitech International SA from 2023 to 2024.

Mr. Boynton obtained an undergraduate degree from Kelley School of Business and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management.



