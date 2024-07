Investment Managers Finance

Deutsche Bank AG (Private Banking Germany) (Deutsche Bank-PB) is the private banking division of Deutsche Bank AG (ETR: DBK), a multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870, Deutsche Bank-PB offers its clients high-quality financial services from a single source. These range from comprehensive services for private customers and support for demanding entrepreneurs and their families, to solutions for small and medium-sized companies in important Eurozone markets.