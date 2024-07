Christopher Martin Cox is currently the Chief Executive Officer at Serica Energy Plc and a Director at Capricorn Energy Holdings Ltd., Spirit Production (Services) Ltd., and Spirit Energy Treasury Ltd.

Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer & Director at Spirit Energy Ltd.

(United Kingdom) and Capricorn Energy Plc.

He was also the Non-Executive Chairman at Kellas Midstream Ltd.

from 2015 to 2020 and the Managing Director at Centrica Plc.

Additionally, he held positions as a Director at BG Energy Holdings Ltd., an Independent Non-Executive Director at Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc, and worked as a Principal at Chevron Corp.

and Amerada Hess Ltd.

Mr. Cox completed his undergraduate degree at Imperial College London.



