Mr. Christopher M.

Cox is a Chief Executive Officer at Serica Energy Plc.

He is on the Board of Directors at Capricorn Energy Holdings Ltd., Spirit Energy Treasury Ltd.

and Spirit Production (Services) Ltd.

Mr. Cox was previously employed as an Independent Non-Executive Director by Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc, a Non-Executive Chairman by Kellas Midstream Ltd., a Principal by Amerada Hess Ltd., a Managing Director by Centrica Plc, a Principal by Chevron Corp., and a Chief Executive Officer & Director by Spirit Energy Ltd.

(United Kingdom).

He also served on the board at Capricorn Energy Plc and BG Energy Holdings Ltd.

He received his undergraduate degree from Imperial College London.



