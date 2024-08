Major Banks Finance

HSBC Bank Plc provides commercial banking and financial services. It operates in four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers personal banking, mortgages, loans, credit cards, savings and investments and insurance services. The Commercial Banking business offers financial products and services to enable them to operate efficiently and meet their business aspirations. The Global Banking and Markets business offers capital financing, transaction and advisory banking services, trade, research, securities services and global liquidity and cash management. The Global Private Banking business offers investment management, incorporating advisory, discretionary and brokerage, private wealth solutions, comprising trusts and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.