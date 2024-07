Craig Boundy is currently the Chairman at Serasa SA. He is also the Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director at Experian Plc, the Director at Corporate Cost Control, Inc., and the Chief Executive & Operating Officer at Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Formerly, Mr. Boundy served as the Chief Executive Officer at Experian North America, Inc., the CEO-Global Operations at CGI IT UK Ltd., the Chief Operating Officer & Sales Director at Energis Plc, the Director at The 41st Parameter, Inc., the Managing Director at Experian Ltd., the Director at Consumerinfo.com, Inc., and the Chief Operating Officer at Cable & Wireless Ltd.



Principales sociétés Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Financial Publishing/Services Commercial Services Experian Information Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of customer relationship management solutions. It offers services relating to business home, customer acquisition, customer management, risk management, fraud management, debt recovery, consulting services, and regulatory compliance. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA. Directeur Général Serasa SA Serasa SA Miscellaneous Commercial Services Commercial Services Serasa SA provides credit reporting services. It provides financial reports that include information on the make-up and concentration of the credits, and securities portfolio for analyses and solutions with credit, information and telecommunications technologies. The company was founded on October 3, 1968 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Président