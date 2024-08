Daniel John Ivascyn holds the position of Chief Investment Officer at PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc., Co-Chief Investment Officer at Pimco Reit, Inc., Group Chief Investment Officer at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Group Chief Investment Officer at Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund, Group Chief Investment Officer at PIMCO Access Income Fund, Group Chief Investment Officer at Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC, Group Chief Investment Officer at Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC (Private Equity) and Group Chief Investment Officer at PIMCO Flexible Credit Income Fund.

He has 33 years of investment experience.

He previously was Principal at T.

Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (Investment Management), Principal at Bear Stearns Asset Management, Inc. and Principal at FIAM LLC.

Mr. Ivascyn received an undergraduate degree from Occidental College and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.