Daniel Seth Loeb founded Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., Third Point Ventures LLC and Third Point LLC.

Presently, Mr. Loeb is Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer at Third Point LLC and CEO at Third Point Ventures LLC.

Mr. Loeb is also Member of Council on Foreign Relations, Inc. and Member of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and on the board of 7 other companies.

In the past Daniel Seth Loeb was Vice President at Citigroup, Inc., Associate at Warburg Pincus & Company US LLC, Senior Vice President of Jefferies LLC, Member of The Brookings Institution and Member-National Council at American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research.

Mr. Loeb received an undergraduate degree from The Trustees of Columbia University in The City of New York.



Principales sociétés Third Point LLC Third Point LLC Investment Managers Finance Third Point LLC is a SEC-registered investment adviser and hedge fund manager headquartered in New York City. The firm was founded in 1995 by Daniel S. Loeb and is a subsidiary of Third Point LP. Third Point provides discretionary investment advisory services to a variety of domestic and offshore private investment vehicles, single private equity-style fund and a separately-managed institutional account. Chief Executive Officer Third Point Ventures LLC Third Point Ventures LLC Investment Managers Finance Third Point Ventures LLC is a venture capital firm, a subsidiary of Third Point LLC founded in 1995 by Daniel Seth Loeb. The firm is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. Chief Executive Officer