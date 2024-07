David Bolling Wells is currently the Chairman at TransferWise, Inc. and the Independent Non-Executive Chairman at Wise Plc.

He also serves as an Independent Director at The Trade Desk, Inc. and as the Lead Independent Director at Hims & Hers Health, Inc. In the past, Mr. Wells held positions such as CEO, CFO & Vice President-Finance Planning at Netflix, Inc. from 2010 to 2011.

He was also a Non-Executive Director at Wise Payments Ltd.

and a Director at Hims, Inc. from 2020 to 2021.

Prior to that, he worked as an Engagement Manager at Deloitte Consulting LLP from 1998 to 2004.

Mr. Wells pursued his undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia and completed his graduate studies, including an MBA, at The University of Chicago.



Principales sociétés TransferWise, Inc. Président WISE PLC Président