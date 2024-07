Duncan Graham Wanblad is currently the Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Anglo American Plc.

He is also a Non-Executive Director at De Beers SA, a Director at De Beers Group (United Kingdom), a Director at De Beers Investments Plc, and a Director at Anglo American Projects (UK) Ltd.

Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer & Director at Anglo American Platinum Ltd.

from 2007 to 2008.

He has also held positions as a Director at Anglo American Crop Nutrients Ltd., a Non-Executive Director at Kumba Iron Ore Ltd.

from 2019 to 2023, a Non-Executive Director at Anglo American Platinum Ltd., and a Director at Anglo American Foundation from 2008 to 2022.

Mr. Wanblad completed his undergraduate degree at the University of the Witwatersrand.



