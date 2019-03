Norsk Hydro change de DG sur fond de problèmes au Brésil

Dag Mejdell Age : 62 Pays de résidence : Non renseigné Principales sociétés : Norsk Hydro ASA - Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA - SAS AB Biographie : Dag Mejdell has been President and Chief Financial Officer of Posten Norge AS and Dyno Nobel ASA since 2000. He joined the Dyno Group since 1981. He is a Director of the Industri Kapital Industrial Advisory Board, DSI GmbH and NAVO (the Employer's Association). Mr. Mejdell received an MBA from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration. » Lire la suite