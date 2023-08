Founder of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., Third Point Ventures LLC and Third Point LLC, Daniel Seth Loeb currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer at Third Point LLC and CEO at Third Point Ventures LLC. He is also Chairman for Success Academy Charter Schools, Inc., Member of Council on Foreign Relations, Inc. and Member of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and on the board of 5 other companies. In the past Daniel Seth Loeb was Vice President of Citigroup, Inc., Associate for Warburg Pincus & Company US LLC, Senior Vice President at Jefferies LLC, Member of The Brookings Institution and Member-National Council at American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. Mr. Loeb received an undergraduate degree from The Trustees of Columbia University in The City of New York.

