Founder of Jersey Oil & Gas Plc, David Miller Kemp currently is Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director at John Wood Group Plc. Mr. Kemp is also on the board of Craneware Plc, Wood Group Ltd., Wood Group Management Services Ltd. and JWGUSA Holdings Ltd. and Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and Member-North & East at The Scottish Council for Development & Industry. In his past career he held the position of Head-Finance of Hess Corp., Director & Governor at Albyn School Ltd., Chief Financial Officer at Wood Group PSN and Executive Director at Jersey Oil & Gas Plc. He received a graduate degree from the University of Aberdeen.

