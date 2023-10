David Fraser Thomas founded The Game Group Plc. Presently, he is Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Barratt Developments Plc. Mr. Thomas is also Associate at Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and on the board of 13 other companies. He previously held the position of Group Finance Director at Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Deputy CEO & Group Finance Director at The Game Group Plc.

