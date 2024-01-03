M. Elon R. Musk est président-directeur général de The Boring Co, technicien de Tesla, Inc. et président-directeur général et directeur de Space Exploration Technologies Corp, président-directeur général et directeur technologique de Spacex SA et coprésident d'OpenAir, Inc. Il siège au conseil d'administration de Tesla, Inc, de Space Exploration Technologies Corp, d'Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc et de Musk Foundation. Auparavant, M. Musk a été employé en tant que membre du conseil d'administration du California Institute of Technology, président du conseil d'administration de SolarCity Corp, président et directeur général de PayPal, Inc, fondateur de Zip2 Corp, cofondateur de Neuralink Corp, cofondateur d'OpenAI, Inc, directeur non exécutif de Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd, et membre du conseil d'administration de la X PRIZE Foundation. Il a également siégé au conseil d'administration d'Everdream Corp. Il a obtenu son diplôme de premier cycle à l'université de Pennsylvanie et un diplôme de premier cycle à la Wharton School de l'université de Pennsylvanie.

Principales sociétés OpenAir, Inc. OpenAir, Inc. Packaged Software Technology Services OpenAir, Inc. provides software solutions. It serves internal professional services groups, information technology & management consulting firms, law firms, accounting firms, advertising & public relations agencies and internet services firms. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Chairman Neuralink Corp. Neuralink Corp. Miscellaneous Commercial Services Commercial Services Neuralink Corp. engages in biotechnology activities. It develops bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers. The company was founded by Elon Reeve Muskin and Max Joseph Hodak in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Chief Executive Officer