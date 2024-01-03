Le fabricant de fusées et de satellites SpaceX a été accusé mercredi par une agence américaine du travail d'avoir licencié illégalement huit employés pour avoir fait circuler une lettre qualifiant le fondateur et PDG Elon Musk de "distraction et d'embarras".

Un responsable régional du National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) a déposé une plainte affirmant que SpaceX avait violé les droits des travailleurs en vertu de la législation fédérale du travail à se regrouper et à défendre de meilleures conditions de travail, selon Kayla Blado, porte-parole de l'agence.

La lettre envoyée aux dirigeants de SpaceX en juin 2022 se concentrait sur une série de tweets que Musk avait faits depuis 2020, dont beaucoup étaient sexuellement suggestifs. Les employés ont affirmé que les déclarations de M. Musk n'étaient pas conformes aux politiques de l'entreprise en matière de diversité et d'inconduite sur le lieu de travail, et ont demandé à SpaceX de les condamner. (Reportage de Daniel Wiessner à Albany, New York ; édition de Chris Reese)