Mr. Enrique Lores is an Independent Chairman at PayPal Holdings, Inc., a President, CEO & Executive Director at HP, Inc., a Member at Technology Ceo Council, a Member at The Business Roundtable and a Member at The International Business Council.

He is on the Board of Directors at HP, Inc., ESADE Business School and Escuela Superior de Administración y Dirección de Empresas.

Mr. Lores also served on the board at Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

He received his undergraduate degree from Polytechnic University of Valencia and an MBA from Escuela Superior de Administración y Dirección de Empresas.