Le magnat philippin Razon envisage une introduction en bourse de 400 millions de dollars - sources

Enrique Razon Age : 62 Patrimoine public : 2 002 999 663 USD Principales sociétés : International Container Terminal Services, Inc. - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation - Manila Water Company, Inc. Biographie : Mr. Enrique K. Razon, Jr., is a Chairman at Manila Water Co., Inc., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts & Hotels, Inc., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Foundation, Inc., a Chairman & President at International Container Terminal Services, Inc., a Chairman at Australian International Container Terminals Ltd., a Chairman at Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc., a Chairman at Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., a Chairman at Prime Strategic Holdings, Inc., a Chairman at Sureste Properties, Inc., a Chairman at TecPlata SA, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts Corp., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Wawa Jvco, Inc., a Chairman & President at Asian Tour Ltd., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Warehousing, Inc., a Chairman & President at Prime Metro Power Holdings Corp., a Chairman & President at Prime Metroline Transit Corp., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Achillion Holdings, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Bravo International Port Holdings, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Collingwood Investments Ltd., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Falcon Investco Holdings, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Iwi Container Terminal Holdings, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Provident Management Group, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Quasar Holdings,inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Razon Industries, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Sureste Realty Corp., an Independent Director at CLSA Exchange Capital, Inc., a Member at American Management Association, a Member at ASEAN Business Club, a Member at Philippines, Inc. » Lire la suite