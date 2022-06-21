Connexion
Enrique Razon

Age : 62
Patrimoine public : 2 002 999 663 USD
Biographie : Mr. Enrique K. Razon, Jr., is a Chairman at Manila Water Co., Inc., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts & Hotels, Inc., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Foundation, Inc., a Chairman & President at International Container Terminal Services, Inc., a Chairman at Australian International Container Terminals Ltd., a Chairman at Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc., a Chairman at Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., a Chairman at Prime Strategic Holdings, Inc., a Chairman at Sureste Properties, Inc., a Chairman at TecPlata SA, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts Corp., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Wawa Jvco, Inc., a Chairman & President at Asian Tour Ltd., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Warehousing, Inc., a Chairman & President at Prime Metro Power Holdings Corp., a Chairman & President at Prime Metroline Transit Corp., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Achillion Holdings, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Bravo International Port Holdings, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Collingwood Investments Ltd., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Falcon Investco Holdings, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Iwi Container Terminal Holdings, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Provident Management Group, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Quasar Holdings,inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Razon Industries, Inc., a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Sureste Realty Corp., an Independent Director at CLSA Exchange Capital, Inc., a Member at American Management Association, a Member at ASEAN Business Club, a Member at Philippines, Inc.

Le magnat philippin Razon envisage une introduction en bourse de 400 millions de dollars - sources

21/06/2022 | 07:06
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Enrique Razon, businessman and owner of casino operator Bloomberry Resorts, gestures during an interview by reporters after a stockholders' meeting in Manila

Le magnat des ports et des jeux philippins, Enrique Razon, envisage de lancer une offre publique initiale (IPO) d'une valeur maximale de 400 millions de dollars pour sa société holding d'infrastructure et d'énergie, ont déclaré mardi trois sources familières avec la question.

Le projet d'introduction en bourse de Prime Infrastructure Holdings Inc. de Razon n'en est encore qu'à ses débuts, mais pourrait avoir lieu dès cette année, selon deux des sources.

Le produit de la vente des actions serait utilisé pour financer la centrale solaire de Prime Infrastructure qui devrait avoir une capacité de 2 500-3 500 mégawatts (MW) combinée à un système de stockage d'énergie par batterie de 4 000 MWh à 4 500 MWh. Il s'agirait de la plus grande installation d'énergie solaire au monde.

"Les capitaux propres font toujours partie de la discussion lorsqu'on parle des options de collecte de fonds", a déclaré la troisième source, notant que le montant du capital requis était trop élevé pour le marché de la dette ou des prêts.

Razon, la deuxième personne la plus riche des Philippines avec une valeur nette de 6,7 milliards de dollars, selon Forbes, n'a pas immédiatement répondu à une demande de commentaire.

Ce magnat de 62 ans a bâti sa fortune grâce au groupe de casinos et de résidences Bloomberry et à l'opérateur portuaire mondial International Container Terminal Services.

Deux banques étrangères et deux banques nationales pourraient être impliquées dans la vente des actions, a déclaré l'une des sources.

Les sources ont refusé d'être identifiées car elles n'étaient pas autorisées à parler de la transaction aux médias.

Au début du mois, Razon a annoncé l'acquisition d'une participation majoritaire dans un champ gazier de la mer de Chine méridionale auprès d'un proche allié du président sortant Rodrigo Duterte. La transaction potentielle a été rapportée pour la première fois par Reuters en mai.

Sept entreprises ont été cotées à la bourse des Philippines depuis le début de l'année, bien que les conditions du marché soient devenues plus difficiles.

L'indice général du marché boursier philippin a perdu 11 % depuis le début de l'année, comme ses voisins d'Asie du Sud-Est, en raison de la hausse de l'inflation et des taux d'intérêt.


Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORPORATION -4.55%5.67 Cours en clôture.-10.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. 2.31%199.4 Cours en clôture.-0.30%
