Estée Lauder, Inc. Estée Lauder, Inc. Household/Personal Care Consumer Non-Durables Estée Lauder, Inc. provides cosmetics and skin care products. It offers skin care products include moisturizers, creams, lotions, cleansers, sun screens and self-tanning products for women and men. The firm offers fragrance products for women and men, including eau de perfume sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams and soaps that are based on a particular fragrance. The company was founded by Estée Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

