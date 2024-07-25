Flavio Cattaneo is currently the Vice Chairman, CEO & General Manager at Enel SpA, the Chief Executive Officer at Enel Italia SpA, the Executive Vice Chairman at ITALO – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori SpA, the Vice Chairman at ITALO – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori SpA, the Vice Chairman at Endesa SA, the Chairman at Enel Iberia SRL, and the Director at Assicurazioni Generali SpA.

He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer & Director at Telecom Italia SpA, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Fiera Milano SpA, the Chief Executive Officer & Director at TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA, the Chief Executive Officer at Rete Rinnovabile Srl, the Chairman at Terna Participaçoes SA, the Deputy Chairman at AEM Energia SpA, the Chairman at Domus Italia SpA, an Independent Director at Cementir Holding NV, a Director at Serenissima Gas SpA, a Director at SEA Energia SpA, a Director at Seneca Srl, and the General Manager at Rai-Radiotelevisione Italiana SpA.

He also held positions as a Member-General Council at Confindustria and as the Vice President-Energy & Environmental Policies at Unione Industriali di Roma.

Mr. Cattaneo obtained an undergraduate degree from Politecnico di Milano.



Principales sociétés ENEL S.P.A. Directeur Général Enel Italia SpA Enel Italia SpA Alternative Power Generation Utilities Part of Enel SpA, Enel Italia SpA is an Italian company that specializes in renewable energy from all perspectives, including direct sales through power purchase agreements and operating their own plants worldwide. Enel Italia is based in Rome, IT and was founded in 1962. The company offers competitive rates for businesses and has a loyalty program called ENELPREMIA WOW! that allows customers to earn points and redeem them for discounts on their bills or various rewards. The CEO is Francesco Starace. Directeur Général