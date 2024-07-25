L'entreprise italienne Enel a déclaré jeudi qu'elle verserait un dividende sur ses résultats de 2024 supérieur au plancher prévu par le groupe, après avoir fait état d'une hausse de 9 % de son bénéfice de base au premier semestre.

"Le résultat enregistré et la visibilité sur la seconde moitié de l'année nous positionnent dans le haut de la fourchette des prévisions, ce qui nous permettrait d'atteindre un dividende supérieur au minimum fixé de 0,43 euro par action", a déclaré l'administrateur délégué Flavio Cattaneo dans un communiqué.