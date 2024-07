Francisco Gomes Neto is currently the President & Chief Executive Officer at Embraer SA. He is also an Independent Director at Linx SA. Previously, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Marcopolo SA and Knorr-Bremse AG.

He served as the CEO-Americas & Group Vice President at MANN + HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG and Chief Executive Officer at Mann+hummel Brasil Ltda.

He was also the Chief Executive Officer at Knorr Bremse Sistemas P Veiculos Comerciais Brasil.

Additionally, he has held positions such as Chairman at TIM Participações SA, Vice Chairman at Claro SA, and Vice-Chairman at Braskem SA. He has also served as a Director at Original Equipment Suppliers Association, Metalpar Argentina SA, Superpolo SAS, Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd., Sindicato Nacional da Indústria de Componentes para Veículos, Metalsur Carrocerias SRL, and.

Bpolo Bus Manufacturing Co. S.

A E.

Mr. Neto obtained an MBA from the University of Sao Paulo, an undergraduate degree from Universidade de Mogi das Cruzes, and a graduate degree from Escola de Administração de Empresas de São Paulo.



