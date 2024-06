François Villeroy de Galhau is currently serving as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Institut d’Émission.

des Départements d’Outre-Mer.

He is also the Vice Chairman of Adolphe De Galhau´Sche Sophienstiftung.

In addition, he holds the position of Chairman at The Bank for International Settlements since 2022.

Mr. Villeroy de Galhau is also a Director at Association pour le Droit à l'Initiative Economique, Cortal Consors SA, and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions.

Previously, Mr. Villeroy de Galhau served as the President & Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA from 2007 to 2010.

He was also the Vice Chairman of BNP Paribas Fortis SA and BGL BNP Paribas SA. Mr. Villeroy de Galhau held the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at BNP Paribas SA (Broker).

He was a Director at Banca Nazionale del Lavoro SpA, Arval Service Lease SA, and Villeroy & Boch AG.

Additionally, he served as the Chief Operating Officer-Domestic Markets at BNP Paribas SA from 2008 to 2015.

Mr. Villeroy de Galhau completed his undergraduate studies at Ecole Polytechnique in 1978.

He also obtained an undergraduate degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1984.



