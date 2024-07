Fulvio Montipò is the founder and currently holds the position of Chairman & President at Interpump Group SpA, which was founded in 1977.

He is also currently the Chairman & Managing Director at Interpump Hydraulics International SpA, Interpump Engineering SRL, General Technology SRL, and holds director positions at Interpump Hydraulics SpA, Gruppo IPG Holding SRL, Oleodinamica Panni Srl, Cover SRL, Unielectric SpA, and Tubiflex SpA.

Mr. Montipò previously held the position of Chairman at FinecoBank SpA from 2006 to 2008.

He also held director positions at SIT SpA (Cusago).

Prior to that, he was the Organizational Director & Personnel Manager at Bertolini SpA from 1967 to 1972.

He also held managing director positions at H.S.

Penta SpA, Modenflex Hydraulics Srl, and Contarini Leopoldo Srl.

From 1972 to 1977, he served as the Director General at Bertolini Idromeccanica SpA.

Mr. Montipò obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Trento in 1972.



Principales sociétés INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A. Fondateur Interpump Hydraulics International SpA Interpump Hydraulics International SpA Wholesale Distributors Distribution Services Part of Interpump Group SpA, Interpump Hydraulics International SpA is an Italian company that supplies hydraulic and mechanical products. The company is based in Nonantola, Italy. The CEOs of the company are Fulvio Montipò, Paolo Marinsek. Directeur Général